GSU preparing for another ‘very large crowd’ as convocation center gets ready for Trump rally

ATLANTA — Crews are already busy transforming the Georgia State University Convocation Center from a Democratic rally to a Republican one.

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally at the center Tuesday night and this weekend, former President Donald Trump will hold his own there.

Channel 2 Action News cameras captured lines of people along Fulton Street on Tuesday night that went all the way across the interstate – for a chance to see Harris.

Republicans told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot on Wednesday that they are expecting the same thing when Trump arrives for his rally on Saturday.

Nearly 10,000 people gave Harris a standing ovation as she arrived at the GSU Convocation Center Tuesday.

It was the largest campaign event for Harris since President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside and endorsed her for president.

RELATED STORIES:

Harris believes Georgia is now back in play.

“Georgia, it’s good to be back and I am very clear the path to the White House runs right through this state,” Harris said.

Democratic Party of Georgia chairwoman Nikema Williams told Elliot that they’ve been signing up volunteers since Harris joined the race.

“In the first day, 24 hours when she announced, we had over 1,000 volunteers sign up with the Democratic Party of Georgia to volunteer to get her over the victory line,” Williams said.

Elliot also spoke with Georgia GOP chairman Josh McKoon about Trump’s rally that will be in the exact same arena.

He expects the same sized crowd -- nearly 10,000 -- and he expects them to be enthusiastic.

“I think there will be a very large crowd,” McKoon said.

Trump has held big rallies in Georgia before, but never in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

“I think the president always inspires a lot of people to come from great distances to support him, and I think there will be a lot of people in metro Atlanta as well,” McKoon said.

Trump’s rally will be at the GSU Convocation Center on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

RELATED NEWS:

Georgia once again center stage in politics this week as Harris, Trump return for appearances

©2024 Cox Media Group