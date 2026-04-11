‘A great gumbo:’ Dogwood Festival goes on with lots of sun and security

ATLANTA — Thousands of people poured into Piedmont Park for the second day of the Dogwood Festival, where security is heightened after deadly violence at the park last week.

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Festivities began at 8 a.m. with a five-kilometer run and walk, topped off with mimosas for the 21-and-over crowd.

Stephanie Banks has attended the festival for decades and loves it for its melting pot quality.

“It’s eclectic, it’s a great gumbo,” she said. “It’s a mixture of everything, from the music to the people, the food – all of it.”

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced that he would have extra patrols on the grounds following last week’s shooting death of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson. It happened after a “404 Day” festival, and police are still looking for those responsible. He said officers would be highly visible during the Dogwood Festival.

“It’s going to be safe and we’re going to have an enjoyable time,” he said. “And if you’re going to come here to cause harm, we’re going to hold you accountable.”

Festival organizers also said they have private security officers to enhance safety.

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Teresa Luttrell, a festival regular, said she’s not concerned about her safety, but plans to leave the park before nightfall. She said last week’s violence does not define Atlanta and should not cast a pall over the Dogwood Festival.

“It’s Atlanta. It’s just an event that I think is good for the community,” she said. “It’s a gathering.”

Melvin Dankins is a vendor at the festival and a native son of Atlanta. “It’s a great place,” he said. “Because I’ve been here all my life. I grew up in southeast Atlanta. It’s Atlanta. People come, they love it. It’s just a great place to be.”

Started in 1936, the Dogwood Festival is Atlanta’s longest-running festival and one of the largest fine arts festivals in the country. About 260 artists, from painters to woodworkers to jewelry makers, are here from across the nation

Because of higher operating costs, the Dogwood Festival is charging an entrance fee for the first time in its 90-year history.

Admission is $10 per person Saturday and Sunday, with children 12 and under free. The festival continues until 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

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