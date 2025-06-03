Grady Memorial Hospital launches new medical helicopter

ATLANTA — One of the busiest trauma centers in the country, Grady Memorial Hospital, has launched a new, state-of-the-art medical helicopter.

The hospital says Grady Air is one of the state’s largest medical aircraft and can provide intensive care unit-level care to patients.

The helicopter is equipped with advanced life-support equipment and can carry multiple caregivers at once.

Grady Air will provide emergency medical services around the clock to metro Atlanta and will be staffed entirely by Grady medical personnel, while pilots from Air Methods will pilot the helicopter.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to trauma care,” said Dr. Ryan Fransman, medical director of Grady Air at Grady Health System. “Every minute we save in transporting a critically injured patient to our trauma center increases their chance of survival. As Atlanta’s only Level I trauma center, this new helicopter gives us the reach, speed, and medical capacity to make a real difference when every second counts."

