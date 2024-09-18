Grady Health to open new Atlanta outpatient center in less than a week

ATLANTA — Grady Health System and leaders from the Fulton County Government came together Tuesday to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lee + White Outpatient Center.

The new facility will open in Atlanta on Sept. 23 and is the second of two new outpatient centers Grady has opened south of Interstate 20 in an effort to “help address the increased demand for improved access to health resources.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new facility is on White Street at the Lee + White complex in Atlanta’s West End and measures 16,000 square feet.

“Grady has worked strategically to identify areas that need better access to medical care, and our new Lee + White location is another step toward filling that gap,” Shannon Sale, Chief Strategy Officer at Grady, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Fulton County for its continued partnership in our ongoing efforts to provide the community with high-quality, comprehensive care closer to home.”

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

The facility at Lee + White will provide a variety of different outpatient care options and procedures, including primary care, geriatric and orthopedic care, as well as provide services for patients with HIV or behavioral health needs.

On-site, the new outpatient center also has 20 exam rooms, a pharmacy, two mammography rooms and an x-ray machine and lab spaces, according to Grady Health.

“The new Lee + White clinic will be instrumental in increasing healthcare access for Fulton County residents,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said. “The community knows that they can rely on Grady for quality care, and that’s why they have been our healthcare partner for more than a century.”

In addition to Lee + White and another outpatient center on Cascade Road, Grady Health said a freestanding emergency department is expected to open in Union City in 2026.

The Lee + White Center will open Sept. 23 and operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New report examines distracted driving, accidents related to partial automation among American drivers

©2024 Cox Media Group