Global IT outage causes major disruption at Georgia state agencies, residents left waiting

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — People who needed government services faced unexpected challenges Friday due to a global IT outage that impacted several state agencies, including the Department of Revenue.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington went to the Georgia Department of Revenue office in Chamblee, where many individuals attempting to file taxes or apply for licenses had no luck.

Washington said she watched person after person walk inside the Department of Revenue only to walk right back out. They told her the computer system is down.

Tina Collins, a resident who went to the Chamblee office to apply for a liquor license for her business, shared her frustration.

“How are they going to fix this? When are they going to fix this?” Collins said. “This was a big inconvenience.”

Jim Cline, an accountant, also found himself unable to complete his tax work.

“I told them I wanted to drop a tax credit off and they said they couldn’t accept it because the system is down,” Cline said. “I dropped it in the drop box over there outside the security area.”

Washington attempted to access the Department of Revenue’s website to renew a tag or cancel a car registration, but the screen went blank.

The same thing occurred on the MARTA website, though the transit company confirmed that rail and bus services were not affected by the outage.

As for Collins, she had no choice but to wait for the issue to be resolved.

“I really needed the paperwork, but I’ll be waiting to hear when it’s going to happen,” she said.

In Fulton County, the Tax Commissioner’s office was also affected, though county representatives reported that most other services remain operational.

