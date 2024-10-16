Georgia’s gas tax going back into effect on Wednesday night

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp suspended the state’s gas tax two weeks ago when he declared a state of emergency after Hurricane Helene moved through.

That suspension is set to end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday night.

On average, the gas tax suspension lowers the price of a gallon of gas by approximately 30 cents.

Kemp removed the gas tax to assist in recovery efforts related to Hurricane Helene.

It makes it cheaper for businesses and homeowners that are using generators, for chainsaw strike teams from the Department of Natural Resources and other contractors clearing routes, and especially for the Georgia National Guard.

As of Monday, AAA reported that Georgians are paying an average of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is four cents less than a week ago and 29 cents less than a month ago.

The average national price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.20 as of Monday.

©2024 Cox Media Group