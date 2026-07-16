Georgia work force at ‘all-time high’ in latest state jobs report

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor said the state’s labor force had hit an all-time high in both how many people were employed and how many Georgians were in the overall labor pool in June.

GDOL said the state’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.4%, still nearly a full 1% lower than the national average.

However, Georgia unemployment was still up year-over-year, with the 2025 rate at this time period reported as 3.3%.

“Georgia’s labor force and employment have reached new all-time highs for the sixth month in a row, proving the strength of a modern, adaptable workforce ready to grow, compete, and lead,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a statement. “Georgia’s economic success is built by the people who show up every day to build, serve, create, and strengthen the communities they call home.”

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Holmes said that was why businesses keep investing in Georgia.

In June, state data shows that Georgia’s labor force gained more than 7,000 workers to hit an all-time high.

For the whole year, labor officials said the labor force was up nearly 70,000 while the number of people actually employed rose more than 10,000, breaking another record with nearly 5.3 million people employed.

Month-to-month, the overall number of jobs in Georgia were down 10,100 according to GDOL.

The transport, warehousing and utilities, local government, state government, finance and insurance, arts, entertainment and recreation and non-durable goods manufacturing sectors all saw job losses, while health care was among industries with the most gains.

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