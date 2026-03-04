Georgia Tech to get $88 million for new aerospace engineering building

ATLANTA — The State of Georgia committed $88 million to build a new Aerospace Engineering Building at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

According to Georgia Tech, the investment marks a major advance to one of the most significant academic and research infrastructure projects in the institution’s history.

“We are profoundly grateful to Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, the State House of Representatives, and the State Senate for their continued confidence in Georgia Tech and what we do to keep our state competitive,” Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech, said in a statement. “This investment will help us create world-class facilities to drive innovation, and develop the workforce that Georgia needs to stay at the forefront of the aerospace industry.”

Once complete, the Aerospace Engineering Building will be the home of the institute’s Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering, currently ranked as No. 1 among public institutions and No. 2 overall in U.S. News & World Report.

Inside the engineering building, there will be “advanced laboratories, dedicated space for flight research and propulsion systems, expanded instructional studios and new collaborate areas for students, faculty, industry partners and interdisciplinary research teams.”

As part of the funding for the project, the Delta Air Lines Foundation has also committed $5 million.

Georgia Tech said there are more than 2,300 students enrolling in aerospace engineering there, with $54.5 million in annual aerospace-related research activities.

“The new facility will fundamentally reshape how we conduct research and educate our students,” Mitchell Walker, William R.T. Oakes Jr. School Chair in the Guggenheim School, said. “Next-generation research spaces combined with hands-on learning environments and modern classrooms will enable work our current footprint can’t support. This investment propels our initiatives forward, sustains our leadership across all aerospace disciplines, and expands our industry collaboration.”

