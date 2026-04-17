Georgia Tech and The Coca-Cola Company finalizing agreement to further education for students

ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology and The Coca-Cola Company are in the final steps of the Institute purchasing property along North Avenue.

Georgia Tech says a move like this will strengthen the capacity to educate students, advance research, and serve communities across Georgia.

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Coca-Cola, a neighbor to Georgia Tech since 1920, plans to sell one of their buildings and adjacent land valued at $31.3 million. The company says it chose to work directly with Georgia Tech on the planned transaction, reflecting the long-standing relationship between the two organizations and a shared commitment to Atlanta’s continued growth and innovation.

“This strategic addition to our core campus will support our growth in enrollment and research activity for years to come,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “I appreciate our long relationship with The Coca-Cola Company that allowed us to pursue this opportunity as we continue to invest in our campus, our neighborhood, and Atlanta’s innovation ecosystem.”

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“When we decided this space was no longer needed for our corporate campus, our goal was to work with Georgia Tech, as this site offers a great opportunity for them to expand,” Quincey said. “Coca-Cola has a long legacy of involvement and partnership with Georgia Tech, and we are excited to see them redevelop this important area in Atlanta.”

As for the next steps, Georgia Tech says they will evaluate how the property can best support academic, research, and student needs as part of its long-term campus planning efforts.

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