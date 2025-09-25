Georgia tax credit program sees 350% increase in foster youths served over 2 years

ATLANTA — The Fostering Success Act, a Georgia tax credit program, has seen a nearly 350% increase in the number of youth served since its inception in 2023.

The program, which aims to support young adults aging out of the foster care system, has grown significantly, now assisting 384 youth in 2025 compared to 87 in its first year.

“Thanks to the generosity of Georgia taxpayers, youth who once faced homelessness, poverty, or incarceration now have a real chance to thrive,” Heidi Carr, executive director of Fostering Success Act, Inc. said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Legislature enacted a $20 million tax credit program to help the 600 young adults who leave the state foster care system each year with limited support.

The program provides funding for college tuition, rent, healthcare, and other essential costs, allowing these young adults to focus on their education.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the current academic year, officials said 200 students are pursuing two-year programs, 151 are enrolled in four-year programs, and eight are pursuing advanced degrees.

The FSA also assists some young adults in earning their GEDs.

Beyond financial aid, the program connects students with mentors to guide them through various challenges.

“Without FSA, I don’t know what I would be doing with my life. Now, instead of couch-surfing like so many of my peers, I can focus on becoming an artist,” Eryka McNulty, an art major at SCAD, said, sharing her experience.

The Fostering Success Act is not only transforming the lives of young adults aging out of foster care but also providing a future workforce for Georgia businesses.

“Would you rather pay state taxes, or pay for a young person’s education and future?” Carr asked, summarizing the program’s benefits.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group