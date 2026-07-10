Matt Olson to break Atlanta Braves franchise record for consecutive games played on Friday

ST. LOUIS — Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson will surpass a Braves legend to set a new franchise record on Friday.

The Gwinnett County native has played in every Braves game since he was traded to his hometown team in 2022. And on Friday, Olson will play in his 741th consecutive game with Atlanta, breaking Dale Murphy’s franchise record.

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Olson’s overall consecutive-game streak will move to 875 games, which is the ninth-longest streak in MLB history. He is 21 games away from moving past Cardinals Hall of Fame Stan Musial to No. 8 on the “iron man” list.

You can catch Olson’s historic moment for the franchise when the Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night.

MLB CONSECUTIVE GAME ALL-TIME LEADERS*

Cal Ripken Jr. (2,632 games) Lou Gehrig (2,130 games) Everett Scott (1,307 games) Steve Garvey (1,207 games) Miguel Tejada (1,152 games) Billy Williams (1,117 games) Joe Sewell (1,103 games) Stan Musial (895 games) Matt Olson (874 games as of 7/9)

*Stats from MLB

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