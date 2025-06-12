Georgia Supreme Court to hear case as Willis fights testifying in front of investigative committee

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is fighting a state investigative committee trying to examine her handling of the election interference case involving President Donald Trump.

Willis was subpoenaed by the committee to testify in February, but she never showed up. She has been fighting in court saying the committee doesn’t have the constitutional authority to issue subpoenas.

RELATED STORIES:

Willis lost the fight in Superior Court, but now the Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case. According to documents, the court is expected to hear oral arguments in October.

The committee, started by state Sen. Bill Cowsert, is investigating Willis’ prosecution of Trump and others. He specifically wants to look into her personal relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Wade stepped down after a judge ordered him to.

Willis and others call Cowsert’s investigation nothing more than a witch hunt since his committee has no real authority to punish her other than potentially affecting some of her funding.

©2025 Cox Media Group