Investigative committee looking into Fani Willis’ conduct issues subpoena for her to testify

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has obtained a subpoena issued by state Sen. Bill Cowsert’s special investigative committee ordering Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to come testify.

That committee met on Thursday, but Willis was not there.

Willis has fought that in court insisting the committee did not have the constitutional authority to issue that subpoena.

“If she’s not willing to come and explain her conduct or misconduct, then we will subpoena her and ask her to come or require her to come,” Cowsert told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Willis lost the fight in Superior Court, but her appeal is still pending before the Georgia Supreme Court.

Cowsert’s committee is investigating Willis’ prosecution of now-President Donald Trump and others.

He specifically wants to look into her personal relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Wade stepped down after a judge ordered him to.

“I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution,” Wade told ABC News.

Willis and others call Cowsert’s investigation nothing more than a witch hunt since his committee has no real authority to punish her other than potentially affecting some of her funding.

She told Elliot months ago she had no plans to testify.

“I will not appear to anything that is unlawful, and I have not broken the law in any way,” Willis said.

She did not testify on Thursday. It could have just been a reorganizational hearing for the new legislative session.

