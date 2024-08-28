Georgia State University earns over $185 million in research grant funds for 2024

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Georgia State University reported Tuesday that it had received more than $185 million in research grant awards for the 2024 fiscal year.

The university said that it was the fifth year in a row they had gotten more than $140 million in grants and the second-highest amount in university history.

Thanks to the $185.72 million, more than 1,300 projects were funded, according to GSU.

“Georgia State’s research program produces knowledge that reaches far beyond our home here in Atlanta and impacts our nation and the world,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said. “These grants fuel our work as a next-generation research university and help change lives, improve communities and answer critical questions in our global society.”

In addition to the university’s award levels, multiple of the institution’s colleges had set records for their individual total award funding.

Those records include:

The College of Arts & Sciences with $46.8 million awarded

The College of Education & Human Development with $31 million awarded

Perimeter College with $7.8 million awarded

The J. Mack Robinson College of Business with $4 million awarded

The Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing & Health Professions with $2.9 million awarded

University officials also said “26 investigators earned awards of $1 million or more. Of the university’s top 10 grant recipients, half are women” and that the university’s School of Public Health, College of Law, College of the Arts and University Library all saw increased grant funding compared to the year before.

