Georgia State students, leaders react to shooting near downtown campus

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police surrounded the Race Trac Convenience Store on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue after police received several calls of a shooting around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Four people were shot. Two were Georgia State University students.

Nylan Curtis is a GSU student. He was up at the time and heard the shooting.

“A couple. I can’t remember exactly,” he said. Curtis lives near the RaceTrac.

“The RaceTrac, the infamous RaceTrac. It’s popular. It’s a lot of where a lot of high-profile people come and show off their cars.”

GSU Student Makayla Webster said this area is pretty busy.

“It does get pretty rowdy, especially on the weekends. Police are always sitting and patrolling, making sure nothing too bad happens.”

GSU leaders sent out a campus alert and asked students to avoid the area. Shortly after the university released an e-mail to inform them about the shooting.

Blue Tannery is a senior. He said safety is on the minds of many students.

“They don’t feel safe on campus after dark, which sucks to hear, but I understand. It’s hard to get used to violence and I hope that people who have a little more institutional power than I do can address that, but who’s to say.”

Tannery said there are safety measures on campus.

“There are emergency stations on campus where you can run and press the button and it’ll connect you to campus police.”

But the question remains, is it enough?

“They don’t address what’s causing violence. So quickly this turns into a gun control conversation and mental health conversation. People get really insensitive with that kind of thing,” said Tannery.

Atlanta Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

All four victims were transported to the hospital. One victim is in critical condition.

