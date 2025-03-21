Georgia Sen. Brandon Beach nominated to serve as US treasurer, would control US Mint if confirmed

ATLANTA — Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta was nominated to serve as the U.S. treasurer by President Donald Trump.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce released a statement congratulating the senator Friday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, “The treasurer of the United States has direct oversight of the U.S. Mint and Fort Knox and is a key liaison with the Federal Reserve. Additionally, the treasurer serves as a senior advisor to the (treasury) secretary on community development and engagement.”

The U.S. Mint is the part of the federal government that has control of maintaining U.S. currency, including the issuing of dollars and cents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Similarly, Fort Knox is the U.S. military base that makes up the U.S. Bullion Depository, where the federal government stores the metal bullion reserves used to mint official U.S. coins, such as quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies.

In the statement from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Chris Clark said:

“The Georgia Chamber congratulates Senator Beach on his nomination as treasurer of the United States, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with him in Washington D.C. Sen. Brandon Beach has tremendous experience in economic development, having served as a board member of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, former president of the North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, and being one of the founders of the North Fulton Community Improvement District. While serving as a member of the Georgia State Senate, Sen. Beach established himself as an expert on monetary and economic policy. His strong legislative background and professional expertise makes Sen. Beach uniquely qualified to be treasurer of the United States. Sen. Beach will bring his strong business mindset to the Treasury Department, ensuring it remains an efficient government agency.”

Beach confirmed the news to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, though an official statement had not yet been issued by the White House.

Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson posted earlier Friday congratulating Beach.

“Congratulations to the next treasurer of the United States and my longtime good friend, Brandon Beach!” he wrote online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group