Georgia reports unemployment rate hit 3.6% in August but still lower than US average

ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson announced Thursday that the state’s unemployment rate in August rose to 3.6%.

While the level of unemployment rose from July’s 3.4% rating, the commissioner’s report noted the rate was still 0.6% lower than the national rate of 4.2%.

Month-over-month, jobs were up 3,000 in August and 72,200 for the year, with another all-time high of 4.99 million jobs in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Still, job growth was notably slower according to the release from the Georgia Department of Labor.

“Georgia’s growing labor force and business-friendly economy have kept us at the top as the best state to do business for 11 straight years, but our work is far from over,” Thompson said in a statement. “Unemployment has risen for the fourth month in a row, with more Georgians entering the workforce than ever before. Bold action is needed to ensure every Georgian can benefit from the opportunities created by our job creators. By working together with our business community, we can turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s successes.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to GDOL, private education and health services were at all-time highs, while jobs were down in durable goods manufacturing, service including repair and maintenance, administrative and support services, accommodation and food service and wholesale trade.

Health care and social assistance, private education, information including motion picture and sound recording, management of companies and enterprises and arts, entertainment and recreation jobs were the sectors with the most monthly job gains, the department said.

Georgia’s labor force was at an all-time high as well, with 5.41 million workers engaged in the labor force, though the number of unemployed Georgians was at its highest since July 2021, with more than 192,600 workers unemployed.

The release from GDOL said Georgia had maintained its top business ranking for the 11th year in a row and that jobs for G eorgians were a top priority.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Families prepare to voice concerns about Apalachee High School reopening plan Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco informed families last Friday that the district would begin the process of reopening on the week of Sept. 23.

©2024 Cox Media Group