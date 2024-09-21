Atlanta water department says Moury Avenue water main repairs are complete, service being restored

ATLANTA — A massive water issue in Atlanta to replace a two-foot-wide water pipe that a private contractor broke is close to being solved after hours of repairs. With repairs complete, water service is now being restored.

On Friday, a 24-inch water main was damaged by a private contractor working to excavate fiber optic cables at the intersection of Moury Avenue and Jonesoboro Road.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported the issue had led to water service being cut off for about 70 homes, two fire hydrants and four public schools in the area.

“I have to brush my teeth with a water bottle, can’t do any cooking, can’t take a shower. I’m about to go to my in-laws to take a shower,” neighbor Aisha Lucas told Regan on Friday afternoon.

One Atlanta woman drove to Price Middle School to pick her brother up early due to the water issues.

“There’s a lot of parents taking their kids out because it doesn’t seem sanitary anymore,” Marianne Rodriguez told Channel 2 Action News on Friday.

On Friday, the Atlanta Watershed said the damage to the water line was caused by a private contractor striking the 24-inch water line, causing the main to rupture.

The City of Atlanta said it did not have infrastructure issues and continued working to finish repairs overnight and into Saturday morning.

DWM said now that service is being restored, residents and businesses might notice air in the water lines or discolored water coming from the tap.

To fix the issue, the department recommended:

Flushing the cold water lines by opening the faucet on the lowest floor of your home or business

Running the cold water for about five minutes or until the water runs clear

Open other faucets one at a time, moving from lowest floor to highest

Remember to flush refrigerator lines

Remember to turn faucets off in the same order, lowest to highest

