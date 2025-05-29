Georgia regional airports to get upgrades, US Senators secure $13 million for projects

ATLANTA — U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock secured $13 million in federal grants to upgrade regional airports across the state.

According to a release, the funding will be used to facilitate more than 30 projects.

“Georgia’s airports are a key driver of job creation and economic competitiveness. Alongside Sen. Rev. Warnock, we are pleased to announce this funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for airport upgrades across the State of Georgia. Our bipartisan infrastructure law will continue to deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come,” Ossoff said in a statement.

As far as what the funding will handle, the senators said it will support development and infrastructure projects “to help ensure Georgia’s airports have the resources they need to support local businesses and communities.”

In the metro Atlanta area, upgrade funding is headed to airports in Rome, Athens, Fulton County, DeKalb County, Griffin, Dallas, Morgan Newnan and Lawrenceville, as well as several others in the region.

“This investment in Georgia’s aviation infrastructure is critical to our state and its economy,” Warnock said. “I was proud to help pass a bipartisan infrastructure law that centers the people, and this new funding is a testament to the good we can accomplish when we reach across the aisle. I will continue to do all I can to strengthen Georgia’s aviation economy.”

