If you’re picking up someone at the airport, the cell lot will now have a new name

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s airport is changing the name of its cell lot.

New signage will be in place by Thursday with the new name for the lot: the Park & Wait Lot.

In a news release, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said the new name is “designed to better communicate its purpose as a free, short-term parking area for those waiting on arriving travelers.”

The airport also said that change is part of its bigger strategy “to reduce curbside congestion, especially during peak times.”

The lot offers free Wi-Fi for those waiting to pick up loved ones.

