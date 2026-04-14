Georgia PSC blocks cutoffs, late fees for TSA Agents’ power bills

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission announced relief measures for Atlanta TSA agents when it comes to their power bills.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has a large presence in the metro Atlanta area due to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

During the partial government shutdown, where TSA and other agencies under the Department of Homeland Security weren’t being paid, bills were a big concern.

Now, the PSC says those TSA agents won’t have to worry.

A final order was filed Tuesday to make it so Georgia TSA workers won’t have their utility service cut off for lack of payment and will not have late fees due to missed bills until the partial government shutdown is over.

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PSC Commissioner Tricia Pridemore introduced the measure to help TSA agents impacted by the shutdown.

“Georgia is home to the world’s busiest airport and many regional airports where TSA agents work to keep us safe,” Pridemore said. “During the partial shutdown, many TSA agents are taking up second jobs driving Ubers and utilizing other gig-economy jobs just to make rent or mortgages and to put food on the table. I’m hoping this order will give them one less thing to worry about.”

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While agents started getting paid again after a recent executive order, PSC will wait to resume collections until the shutdown is over.

To get the pause on cutoffs and late fees, TSA agents must verify their employment status with the state.

Once the shutdown ends, and full payment is resumed, Pridemore’s measure would have past-due balances paid back within 30 days of that date.

Commission Chair Jason Shaw said he was grateful for Pridemore’s thinking ahead on this issue.

“Efforts such as this moratorium on shutoffs for TSA agents are a perfect example of the leadership Commissioner Pridemore regularly provides for Georgia,” Shaw said. “At the PSC, we appreciate the work of all Georgians, especially those who work to keep us safe. When a segment of our population is in crisis, the PSC, and all state agencies, should look for practical ways to help.”

Comm. Peter Hubbard had similar words to Shaw.

“TSA officers at Hartsfield-Jackson are showing up every day to keep Georgia safe, even as they go without a paycheck,” Hubbard said. “They shouldn’t have to worry about coming home to a dark house. I want to thank Commissioner Pridemore for bringing this forward — when working families are hurting, this Commission can and should act together, regardless of party. That’s exactly what Georgians expect from us.”

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