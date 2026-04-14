ATLANTA — The FBI has released several new photos from the night that Atlanta rapper Offset was shot in Florida.

The shooting happened just over a week ago at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Offset suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested and charged in the shooting.

FBI releases new photos in shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset (PHOTO: FBI)

Merritt faces charges of disorderly conduct and driving without a license.

According to reports, Lil Tjay, 24, and Offset, 34, were together at the casino. However, Lil Tjay’s attorney stressed that his client has not been charged in the shooting.

Seminole police said Lil Tjay and another person were detained, and Lil Tjay was later placed under arrest. They said the second individual has not been charged.

On Tuesday, the FBI released several photos showing a large group of people involved in the shooting somehow.

They are asking anyone with information about the events that took place that night or the people involved to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

FBI releases new photos in shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset (PHOTO: FBI)

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, alongside his fellow Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff.

In November 2022, Takeoff was shot and killed outside of a Houston, Texas bowling alley.

Cephus shares three children with rapper Cardi B, who filed for divorce from him in 2024. He is also the father of three other children.

FBI releases new photos in shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset (PHOTO: FBI)

FBI releases new photos in shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset (PHOTO: FBI)

FBI releases new photos in shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset (PHOTO: FBI)

FBI releases new photos in shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset (PHOTO: FBI)

FBI releases new photos in shooting of Atlanta rapper Offset (PHOTO: FBI)

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