Georgia Power says it struck deal that will save families money on bills while expanding power grid

ATLANTA — Georgia Power has reached an agreement that promises to reduce energy bills for families while expanding the state’s power grid.

The deal, which requires approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC), aims to increase energy production by 9,900 megawatts starting in 2028.

Critics argue that the expansion will primarily benefit power-hungry data centers and rely heavily on fossil fuels, contributing to climate change.

During a public hearing at the PSC, tensions rose as protesters voiced their opposition to Georgia Power’s proposal. Many were escorted out after disrupting the proceedings.

Peter Hubbard, a newly elected commissioner, expressed his disapproval of new fossil fuel generation, citing concerns over rising power bills, public health, and climate change.

Governor Brian Kemp supports the agreement, stating it will help drive down energy costs as the state grows.

The PSC is scheduled to vote on the proposal on December 19th, although the newly elected commissioners will not participate until January.

