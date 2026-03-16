Georgia Power crews preparing for severe storms to move through overnight

ATLANTA — Georgia Power placed crews on standby Monday as severe weather began moving into the area overnight.

The utility company is preparing for potential power outages and infrastructure damage expected over the next 24 hours.

The utility company has spent several days preparing for all possible outcomes related to the storm system. Crews are positioned across the state to respond to potential damage as the weather moves through the region.

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Georgia Power officials are urging customers to begin their own storm preparations immediately.

Alicia Brown, a spokesperson for Georgia Power, recommended that residents have essential items ready and stay informed through digital tools.

“Have your safety kit on hand, make sure devices are charged, flashlights, signing up for outage alerts on websites,” Brown told Channel 2’s Cory James.

The utility provider has focused on long-term infrastructure stability to handle such weather events. Brown noted that the company has made significant investments in substations and power lines over several years.

This work was done “to make sure when we are facing difficult weather like we’re facing over the next 24 hours that we’re able to get the power back on as quickly as we can,” Brown said.

Some local residents expressed concern about the potential for losing essential services during the overnight hours.

Breona Joyelle, an Atlanta resident, said she has already been preparing for the weather system to move through.

“Let me get my bags packed, let me be prepared for it,” Joyelle said.

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Other neighbors are taking a different approach to the incoming weather.

Kendra Webster said she is remaining calm and is not worried about the potential impact of the storms.

“I trust in God, that’s it. I’m not worried about it,” Webster said.

Georgia Power officials also warned the public about the dangers of storm damage that may be hidden or difficult to see. Residents are advised to stay away from all downed power lines, particularly those located near standing water or moving runoff.

Georgia Power plans to look for additional crews to begin work Tuesday morning.

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