Georgia Poison Control seeing kids as young as 13 with vaping illness

ATLANTA - The Georgia Poison Centers says they've received 19 reports of people suffering lung illnesses at emergency rooms in recent weeks and they say the cause is vaping.
Channel 2's Tom Regan learned that one of the victims was just 13 years old.
Health investigators don't have a common cause to the lung illness outbreak, but in many cases, patients reported using both nicotine and THC vaping products.
TODAY AT 4: The stunning revelations GSU researchers have found about people who vape and smoke cigarettes.
