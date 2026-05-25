Georgia officials say, so far, no boating fatalities this Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — During this year’s Memorial Day weekend, state officials said no one has died in Georgia waters.

The latest data from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources showed that as of Monday, fewer than 10 incidents had happened across the state, none fatal.

So far, DNR has reported three people face boating under the influence charges, tied to a combination of incidents throughout the state.

The department said only four people have been injured at this point of the holiday weekend.

A final report of the Memorial Day incidents will be published on Tuesday afternoon, according to DNR.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group