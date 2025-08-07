Georgia officials announce squirrel hunting season 8 days away

GEORGIA — Squirrel hunting season in Georgia is set to begin on Aug. 15, offering hunters the opportunity to pursue both gray and fox squirrels across the state.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division said the hunting season will run through February 28, 2026, making it one of Georgia’s longest-running small game seasons.

Squirrel hunting is seen as an ideal way to introduce new hunters to the sport, according to DNR, which said the practice highlights the tradition and accessibility of squirrel hunting, emphasizing its role in wildlife management.

“There’s no better entry point into the world of hunting than squirrel season,” Diana McGrath, Wildlife Biologist with the WRD Game Management Section, said. “It’s often a more accessible option and is filled with tradition, woodsmanship, and the art of patience.”

Hunters are allowed a maximum daily bag limit of 12 squirrels per person, according to officials.

However, specific regulations may vary across Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other public lands, where fox squirrel hunting might be restricted or limited to one per day, DNR said.

Gray squirrels are common throughout Georgia, found in both rural and urban settings, and are typically associated with hardwood and mixed forests.

Fox squirrels, which are larger in size, are more common in mature pine and mixed pine/hardwood habitats, particularly in the Piedmont and Coastal Plain regions.

Georgia WMAs provide nearly one million acres of hunting opportunities, with squirrel hunting permitted at designated times during the statewide season.

Hunters are encouraged to review current regulations for specific dates and guidelines.

Squirrel meat is touted as a healthy, sustainable protein source that is rich in iron and B-vitamins.

The state’s Georgia Wildlife blog offers various recipes for preparing squirrel, highlighting its culinary versatility.

As the season approaches, DNR wants hunters to remember to check local regulations and prepare for a rewarding experience in Georgia’s diverse natural landscapes.

The Wildlife Resources Division encourages participation in this longstanding tradition as a way of promoting both conservation and outdoor recreation.

