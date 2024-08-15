Georgia net tax revenue rises 2.7% in July, though income tax fell $5.2 million

ATLANTA — The office of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state’s net tax collections rose to $2.56 billion in July.

According to the state, the first month of the 2025 fiscal year saw a 2.7% increase in net revenue, $66.3 million more than the July before.

State officials highlighted the following changes in tax collections.

Increases

Sales and use taxes totaled $1.6 billion in July, a 4.5% increase

Corporate income taxes totaled $123.9 million, a 28.4% increase

Motor fuel taxes rose 4.5% to $183.1 million in July

Motor vehicle tag and title fees rose 12.7%

Individual income taxes refunds increased $3.8 million, or by 3.6%

Individual income tax estimated payments rose 23.3%, or by $3.9 million

All other individual income taxes were up $7.4 million

Decreases

Individual income withholding payments decreased 1%, or $12.7 million

Corporate income taxes refunds fell 110.1%, or $23.2 million less than the year before

Corporate income estimated payments rose 17%, by $10.5 million

All other corporate taxes fell $6.3 million

Title ad Valorem taxes fell 8.7% on cars, a $6.4 million decrease

