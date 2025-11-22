Georgia has 2nd-highest student loan debt nationally, report says

ATLANTA — Georgia holds the second-highest average student loan debt in the nation, with borrowers owing more than $42,000, a new report reveals.

This ranking places a significant financial strain on graduates and contributes to widespread financial anxiety among college students in the state.

The high debt figures are a point of concern for educators and policymakers.

Over 50% of students in Georgia report that financial worries are negatively affecting their mental health.

Maryland ranked No. 1 with average student loan debt at more than $43,000.

Georgia was followed by Virginia, Florida, and then Illinois.

