Georgia has 2nd-highest student loan debt nationally, report says

ATLANTA — Georgia holds the second-highest average student loan debt in the nation, with borrowers owing more than $42,000, a new report reveals.
This ranking places a significant financial strain on graduates and contributes to widespread financial anxiety among college students in the state.
The high debt figures are a point of concern for educators and policymakers.
Over 50% of students in Georgia report that financial worries are negatively affecting their mental health.
Maryland ranked No. 1 with average student loan debt at more than $43,000.
Georgia was followed by Virginia, Florida, and then Illinois.
