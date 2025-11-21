More Georgians say they’re being harassed debt collectors

ATLANTA — Complaints about aggressive debt collectors have tripled in Georgia over the past three years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Consumers in Georgia are facing increasing harassment from debt collectors, with reports of collectors pursuing debts that customers do not owe.

The rise in complaints highlights the aggressive tactics used by some collection agencies, which are incentivized to recover debts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray spoke with financial educator Thomas Nitzche, with Money Management International, who said collectors are often financially incentivized to be aggressive in their collection efforts.

Earlier this year, Channel 2 Action News reported on Clayton County resident Kenneth Redon III being barred for life from debt collection for allegedly harassing people into paying back debts they did not owe.

According to federal law, debt collectors can’t call you in the middle of the night or more than seven times a week. They also can’t show up on your doorstep or tell family members or co-workers about your debt.

MORE FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

Gray spoke with Sam Brashears, a single mother who works from home as an appointment scheduler.

She said she experienced aggressive debt collection after medical emergencies led to increased debt. Despite arranging a payment plan, she faced collections calls when she was late on a payment.

“They immediately sent it to collections, and I started getting the calls,” she said.

Brashears had accumulated about $40,000 in debt across five credit cards and faced additional medical expenses for her two teenagers.

“It was about maybe $3,000 for one kid and then about $2,000 for the other,” she said.

She continues to receive calls regarding medical debt collections but waits for written communication to verify legitimacy.

“I’m waiting for the letter. You send me the letter, then I’ll pay off what I can,” she explained.

Brashears has worked with credit counselors to negotiate lower rates on her credit cards, successfully cutting her debt in half and aiming to be debt-free within three years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group