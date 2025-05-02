Fake debt collector barred from business after harassing people into paying money they didn’t owe

ATLANTA — A Georgia debt collector is barred for life from the debt collection business after federal regulators say he harassed people into paying him debts they never owed.

According to a new Federal Trade Commission settlement agreement, Kenneth Redon III is “permanently restrained and enjoined” from debt collection.

“It’s very easy, otherwise, for the individual to just create a new company,” said FTC senior attorney Gregory Ashe.

Channel 2 Action News Investigates first reported on Redon and his Atlanta-based company, Global Circulation Inc., in November.

The FTC said Redon was harassing people into paying back debts, they did not even owe.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Not only were they using egregious tactics such as these false threats of imprisonment, false threats that they were going to garnish wages or file some civil action, but the debts themselves in the most part were not even real,” Ashe told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

According to the FTC complaint, under a variety of company names, Redon would “collect and process payments for debts that consumers do not actually owe or that Defendants do not have authority to collect” and would “call consumers, often multiple times a week and multiple times per day.”

The FTC said the fake debt collector had just enough real information to scare consumers into paying.

“The defendants in many instances had some forms of the consumer’s personal information. And so, they would say, is this not the last four digits of your social security number?” Ashe said.

You have rights with debt collectors. They have to show you documentation proving what the debt is and where it came from. Nobody can be arrested over a debt.

The FTC encourages anyone who thinks they are a victim of Redon or another shady debt collector to file a complaint HERE.

©2025 Cox Media Group