With fast food prices soaring, where’s the best deal in Atlanta?

ATLANTA — Fast food is a staple of the American diet, but lately it is more expensive than ever. Since the pandemic, prices have climbed leading to frustration for fast food customers everywhere.

“It’s outrageous,” fast food fan Kamille Mitchell told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi. “The prices is crazy.”

Kamille and her sister Kelcey Mitchell told Choi that high prices at the drive-thru drove them straight to a Northwest Atlanta Kroger on Howell Mill Road.

One Lending Tree study found that customers are paying more than $10 on average for a fast food meal this year.

“It don’t make sense to keep spending $20 every day,” Kelcey Mitchell said. “We can just spend that on groceries and cook at home.”

Another study from fastbuzz.com found that from 2020 to 2025, fast food prices increased by 42% at 16 popular chains - almost double the national average inflation rate of 22% in the same period.

While some might feel that disconnect highlights fast food companies using inflation as an excuse to raise prices beyond what they should be, Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says that’s not quite the full picture.

“Fast food has so much lower a markup than traditional restaurants,” Clark Howard explained. “They’re all facing enormous cost pressures on real estate — what they’re having to pay for their space — employees and food.”

Channel 2 Action News Investigates spent weeks checking menus for over 200 fast food locations inside the perimeter across 28 restaurant brands. The results show big differences in prices, even for the same item at the same chain.

For instance, the McDonalds daily double meal was almost $2 cheaper at the Cheshire Bridge Road location in northeast Atlanta than other locations inside the perimeter, where it’s most common price was $9.99.

