‘Coward’: Man who murdered couple with young child in the home skips sentencing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2021 killings of a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife.

The 2-year-old child of Justin and Amber Hicks was left alone with their bodies for hours.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported it was a very emotional day in court, but the murderer, Matthew Lanz, skipped his sentencing.

“You’re a coward that you would not show up today,” said Mark Hoggs, Amber Hicks’ father.

Some of those emotions were felt before family and friends even began reading victim impact statements, because Lanz waived his right to appear in court, which by law he can do.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown sentenced Lanz to two life sentences without parole, plus an additional 21 years.

Timothy Hicks may never get the answer to why his son and daughter-in-law were killed, but after four years he says he forgives the man who killed them.

“I forgive him because we all need the grace and mercy of God,” the father said. “I cannot in good conscience withhold what I ask God to give me.”

Lanz shot and killed the couple in their new home.

“I will never hear the word dad again,” Hoggs said. “And I miss you, I love you Amber and Justin. Your lives and your legacy will live on forever.”

Stephanie Green, a senior prosecutor on the case, said she was glad to see the conclusion of the criminal case but does not believe it should be a happy day.

“It’s a reminder that you have a 6-year-old that doesn’t have parents,” she said.

There were significant delays in bringing this case to trial because Lanz and his attorney alleged he wasn’t competent to stand trial, but a judge disagreed.

Lanz is facing additional charges out of Fulton County for crimes police say he committed after the murders in Cobb.

