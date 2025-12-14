Georgia to get $1 billion from FEMA for communities, healthcare facilities

ATLANTA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced $1 billion in federal funding would be on its way to Georgia.

The funding is split between a few recovery projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby.

According to federal officials, the funding is available to communities and healthcare facilities as part of FEMA’s Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation grant programs.

FEMA officials said the funding was among several initiatives and areas, including:

$671 million for emergency protective measures taken by Georgia healthcare facilities including the employment of nurses and clinical care staff, sanitization efforts, personal protective equipment, and testing supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic.

for more than 140 Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby recovery projects including: $140 million to remove debris across more than 20 local jurisdictions

$179 million for emergency protective measures taken by local governments, electric cooperatives, and universities

$17 million to repair roads, bridges, and culverts across more than 20 municipalities

$6.3 million to repair public buildings and facilities in nearly 30 communities.

$2.6 million to two cities and four electric cooperatives for repairs to public utilities including utility poles, transformers, and electrical lines

$1.8 million in Hazard Mitigation projects including:

$1.2 million to eliminate repetitive flood risks for the city of Richmond Hill

$229,000 to provide generators statewide

