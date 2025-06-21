Georgia to export state’s peaches to Mexico for first time in almost 30 years

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced Friday that the state would ship thousands of pounds of peaches to Mexico.

It’s the first time that the state has been able to export peaches to the United States’ southern neighbor since 1994, according to officials.

Commissioner Tyler J. Harper said in a statement that the state was coordinating with Genuine Georgia and Atlanta-based Reveam to make the exports happen, with 42,000 pounds of the stone fruit being sent to Mexico.

“Expanding access to reliable markets for Georgia producers is absolutely critical to ensure the continued success of our state’s #1 industry and our farm families,” Harper said in a statement. “The partnership between Genuine Georgia and Reveam is a win for Georgia farmers and a blueprint for how our industry can use cutting-edge technology, like Reveam’s Electronic Cold-Pasteurization process, to break down barriers to international trade, exceed international food safety standards, and reduce food waste.”

Since 1994, Mexico has maintained strict import restrictions on southeast U.S.-grown peaches due to concerns over pests.

Reveam’s newly U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved Electronic Cold Pasteurization technology is what’s allowing Genuine Georgia to meet Mexico’s requirements for import, allowing the state to send its peaches, according to Georgia officials.

Reveam’s technology works by using electron beams to eliminate pests and pathogens without the need for chemicals or heat, “helping maintain the quality and shelf life of fresh peaches while meeting Mexico’s strict import requirements,” Agriculture Dept. officials said.

“This is about more than just opening market access. It’s a transformation of what’s possible for Georgia and Southeastern Agriculture,” Reveam Co-Founder and Chief Regulatory Officer Chip Starns said. “Our ECP technology is giving Georgia growers the opportunity to reach new consumers, reduce waste, and meet the most rigorous international standards while allowing residents of Mexico to enjoy the finest peaches in the world without compromising freshness or flavor.”

©2025 Cox Media Group