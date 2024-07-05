Georgia to expand all-terrain wheelchair program to 20 chairs, increase access to state parks

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced at the end of June that it expanded its Outdoors Beyond Barriers program, nearly doubling the number of all-terrain wheelchairs it had across the state.

The Outdoors Beyond Barriers program is an outdoor accessibility initiative, which uses all-terrain wheelchairs to allow any visitors, regardless of physical limitations to enjoy Georgia’s state parks and outdoor spaces.

The department said the program, which started with 11 all-terrain wheelchairs in 2022 in partnership with Aimee Copeland Foundation’s All Terrain Georgia, added nine more, for a total of 20 at 19 locations.

The wheelchairs, called Action Trachairs, were added to eight more state parks and historic sites for people with mobility impairments, according to DNR.

The following state sites are now equipped with ATCs:

Skidaway Island State Park, Savannah

Seminole State Park, Donalsonville

Indian Springs State Park, Flovilla

Richard B. Russell State Park, Elberton

Crooked River State Park, St. Marys

General Coffee State Park, Nicholls

Wormsloe State Historic Site, Savannah

A.H. Stephens State Park, Crawfordville

Little Ocmulgee State Park, Helena

“The addition of these chairs at our state parks will help to remove some of the obstacles associated with getting outdoors for those with mobility issues,” said Commissioner Walter Rabon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “I’m excited to see the Outdoors Beyond Barriers program continue to grow, making the outdoors more accessible for all Georgians, as well as our out-of-state visitors.”

Georgia also introduced a new hybrid manual wheelchair-mountain bike to state parks, meant to enhance mobility on different types of terrain. The GRIT Chairs, provided through a grant from the Bronco Wild Fund, are already available for use.

For visitors in need of an ATC while visiting state parks, reservations can be made online.

