Georgia DNR preps for turkey hunting season

ATLANTA — While Thanksgiving is still a good eight months away, gobbler-hunting season is just around the corner.

Coming to a clearing near you, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in just a couple of weeks, it’ll be turkey hunting season.

For those wanting to hunt for the first time, DNR said to make sure you have the right type of license.

For both residents and non-residents of Georgia, hunting in the state requires that you complete a hunter education course before you can buy your turkey-focused license to kill.

The education classes can be done online and in-person, and more information is available here.

Officially, turkey season starts March 29 for private land and April 5 for public land. That means hunters looking to get feathers in their caps won’t have long to wait before they can go after the state’s roughly 300,000 turkeys.

During the hunting season, participants are limited to one turkey per day per hunter, with a season total of two. For Georgia Wildlife Management Areas and National Forest lands, the bag limit is one per area.

Turkey hunting season will run through May 15, according to DNR.

