Georgia DDS adds Samsung Wallet to digital driver’s license, ID program

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Driver Services announced Wednesday that they’d expanded their Digital Driver’s License and ID Program to include the Samsung Wallet.

“We are thrilled to introduce Samsung Wallet as a new platform for our Digital Driver’s License and ID Program. This expansion represents a significant step forward in enhancing both security and convenience for our customers,” Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “By integrating with Samsung Wallet, we continue to embrace cutting-edge technology and also ensure that Georgians have a more streamlined and secure way to manage their identification needs.”

The digital license program for Samsung Wallet is limited, the department said. It can only be used at certain Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, though that includes Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Last year, Georgia DDS made it so you can have a digital version of your driver’s license or a state identification on your iPhone or Android phone.

Just like with the iPhone and Android versions, the expansion to Samsung Wallet does not mean you shouldn’t still bring your physical ID with you.

“The digital driver’s license and ID does not replace your physical license or identification card. Law enforcement will not accept a Georgia Digital Driver’s License or ID, so it is imperative that customers continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them,” DDS said in a statement.

Adding your ID to your Samsung Wallet is voluntary and free, according to DDS.

To put your ID in your Samsung Wallet follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Samsung Wallet app to the ‘Quick Access’ tab, click on ‘+’ button, select ‘Digital IDs’ and click on the ‘Driver’s License/State ID’ icon.

Open the Samsung Wallet app to the ‘Quick Access’ tab, click on ‘+’ button, select ‘Digital IDs’ and click on the ‘Driver’s License/State ID’ icon. Step 2: Scan the front and back of your Driver’s License or State ID, then hit ‘Next’.

Scan the front and back of your Driver’s License or State ID, then hit ‘Next’. Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions for your Face Scan. The Face Scan is a way to verify “you are you”, the rightful holder of the Driver’s License or State ID and is for verification purposes only.

Follow the on-screen instructions for your Face Scan. The Face Scan is a way to verify “you are you”, the rightful holder of the Driver’s License or State ID and is for verification purposes only. Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ and authenticate via fingerprint or PIN, which will then be associated with your Mobile Driver’s License to ensure that only you can access it.

For more information on the digital license program and to access informational videos about Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID, head online to the DDS website.

