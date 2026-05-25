Georgia days away from opening registration for quota hunts, youth applicants

ATLANTA — In about a week, Georgians will be able to register for the state’s quota hunts.

Quota hunt registration opens June 1, allowing hunters to take down several state-managed species, such as deer, alligators, waterfowl, doves and others.

The registration for the quota hunt also allows youth hunters, ages 15 or younger.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When registration opens on June 1, applicants can go online to apply or go to a licensed agent, which you can search for by location here.

State officials said the quota hunt is a scheduled event at state-managed properties or Wildlife Management Areas.

TRENDING STORIES:

Each hunt has a limited number of hunters allowed, in order to meet and stay at a harvest limit for “quality, minimizing crowding and protecting game populations.”

Hunters must be properly licensed to participate.

“Having quota hunts allows us to offer a wide variety of high-quality hunts year after year,” Tina Johannsen, Assistant Chief of the Game Management Section with the Wildlife Resources Division, said in a statement. “Mark your calendars now so you don’t forget to apply.”

While you can register starting June 1, some deadlines for the hunts aren’t far off.

The first gator hunting registration deadline is July 15 and the first dove hunting deadline to apply is Aug. 15.

Deer hunts must be registered by Sept. 1.

More information on quota deadlines for the year, selection odds and more can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group