Georgia Aquarium names new President and CEO

ATLANTA — In August, Georgia Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Brian Davis passed away and executive vice president Travis Burke was installed as interim CEO. Now, the Aquarium says Burke’s ascension to the role will be permanent.

Burke brings more than 25 years of experience in marine animal care, aquatic attractions and a deep commitment to advancing the Aquarium’s mission, according to the organization.

The Aquarium’s board chairman praised Burke’s leadership as interim CEO since Davis’ passing, expressing confidence in him fully taking on the job going forward.

“Travis has demonstrated extraordinary dedication and capability as Interim CEO. His extensive expertise and passion for marine life and education make him the ideal leader to guide Georgia Aquarium into its next chapter,” Steve Koonin, Chairman of the Board of Georgia Aquarium, said in a statement.

Burke first began working with the Georgia Aquarium in 2023, where he helped manage teams for what the Aquarium said was some its best attendance in years.

Now the permanent president and CEO, Burke shared his thoughts about the Georgia Aquarium’s future.

“It is an immense honor to serve as President and CEO of Georgia Aquarium, and I am excited for its future. I am focused on further enhancing our conservation efforts, community outreach, sustainability, and aquarium innovation,” Burke said. “As I step into this role officially, I am grateful for the opportunity to be a steward of the great work achieved in the last 20 years and to have a part in ushering in the next 20 years and beyond, and perhaps most importantly, continue to bring the ocean to millions of people each year.”

