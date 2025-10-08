Georgia among most expensive states to own a car

ATLANTA — Georgians face nearly $3,400 in average annual car expenses, placing the state among the top 10 most expensive for vehicle ownership.

The costs include insurance, repairs, and fuel. These expenses contribute to a significant financial burden for car owners in the state.

Insurance costs about $1,500 per year, while repairs exceed $400, according to the survey by Consumer Affairs.

Gas expenses for those without electric or hybrid cars average close to $1,500 annually.

Rising car ownership costs can strain household budgets, influencing transportation choices and personal spending habits for Georgia residents.

