Georgia among most expensive states to own a car

ATLANTA — Georgians face nearly $3,400 in average annual car expenses, placing the state among the top 10 most expensive for vehicle ownership.
The costs include insurance, repairs, and fuel. These expenses contribute to a significant financial burden for car owners in the state.
Insurance costs about $1,500 per year, while repairs exceed $400, according to the survey by Consumer Affairs.
Gas expenses for those without electric or hybrid cars average close to $1,500 annually.
Rising car ownership costs can strain household budgets, influencing transportation choices and personal spending habits for Georgia residents.
