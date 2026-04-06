Georgia advocates honored for helping crime victims navigate justice system

ATLANTA — A key Georgia advocate is being honored for helping victims navigate the justice system.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was there when the award ceremony was held.

The advocates there said the award ceremony was all about making sure voices are heard.

The ceremonies are important to make sure victims don’t feel overlooked and that the people working behind the scenes to support them are recognized, too.

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Each awardee was given a small coin representing a powerful promise: That victims will be heard.

“Our work is in the shadows even though it’s the reason that we’re all here, because someone was victimized,” Keir Chapple, Director of the Georgia Office of Victims Services, told Channel 2 Action News.

As Georgia marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a campaign focused on listening, acting and advocating is is honoring those who often work behind the scenes.

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Marsy’s Law for Georgia honored advocates and gave them challenge coins to recognize their commitments.

Chapple was one of those to receive the coins from the Marsy’s Law for Georgia organization.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be recognized, to do the work,” Chapple said.

Another official to be honored was Joyette Holmes, who chairs the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“During the trial process, there are advocates at the local level that will walk them through that process,” Holmes said. “With the Office of Victim Services, they will fill those gaps to make sure they know those resources are still available post-sentence.”

Holmes added that the honors highlight efforts to protect, support and give voice to victims across Georgia.

National Crime Victim Week goes from April 19 to April 25 and will feature educational panels and other events in Georgia.

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