Opening practice round of 90th Masters Tournament tees off in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The opening practice round of the 90th Masters Tournament is off to a beautiful start.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo was in Augusta, where golf fans and players were ready to tee off, and they’d come from all over.

It was a big difference compared to this same time last year, when storms forced the tournament to close the course early.

Golf patrons this time around were excited for a chance to experience the full beauty of Augusta National Golf Club.

Speaking with Mastrangelo, visitors to Augusta National Golf Club from as far as Ohio and as close as Alabama shared their love of the game, and enthusiasm for the Masters, with Channel 2 Action News.

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