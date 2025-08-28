GDOT suspends lane closures for busy Labor Day holiday weekend travel

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will suspend all lane closures on Georgia interstates during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, from 12:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, through 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2.

This suspension aims to offset the additional holiday traffic, reduce delays, and increase safety for motorists. However, some lane closures may remain in place due to safety or emergency situations.

Georgia DOT has analyzed Labor Day travel data from 2024 to predict traffic flow patterns for this year’s holiday weekend, spanning from Wednesday, Aug. 27, to Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

In metro Atlanta, motorists should expect typical congestion on interstates on Thursday, Aug. 28, particularly from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Heavy traffic is anticipated on Friday, Aug. 29, and Saturday, Aug. 30, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light to normal traffic is expected on Sunday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 1.

Surface streets in metro Atlanta are expected to experience heavy to normal traffic starting late morning through Friday, Aug. 29. From Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1, traffic is expected to be normal to light. On Tuesday, Sept. 2, heavy to normal traffic is expected from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For major interstates outside of metro Atlanta, Interstate 75 is predicted to have moderate congestion southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge. Interstate 85 and Interstate 185 are expected to have light congestion in West Georgia near Alabama, while Interstate 20 is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in the same area.

Interstate 24 is predicted to have moderate congestion in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga, and I-75 is expected to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in North Georgia near Chattanooga. Interstate 16 is predicted to have heavy congestion westbound and eastbound in East Georgia near Savannah, while Interstate 475, I-75, and I-16 are expected to have heavy congestion in West Georgia near Macon.

In South Georgia near Valdosta, I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound. I-85 is expected to have light congestion near Northeast Georgia near South Carolina, and Interstate 95 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in Southeast Georgia near Florida.

The suspension of lane closures by Georgia DOT is expected to ease travel for motorists during the busy Labor Day weekend, though drivers should remain aware of potential congestion and any remaining lane closures for safety or emergencies.

