GDOT says these are going to be the worst travel days for the Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closures on Georgia interstates during the Labor Day holiday weekend from 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 29, to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

This suspension aims to alleviate holiday traffic congestion and enhance safety for motorists traveling during the busy weekend. However, some lane closures may remain in place due to safety or emergency considerations.

Georgia DOT has analyzed travel data from 2024 to predict traffic patterns for the upcoming holiday weekend.

In metro Atlanta, drivers should anticipate the heaviest traffic of the Labor Day weekend on Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Surface streets in metro Atlanta are expected to experience heavy to normal traffic starting late morning on Wednesday, August 27, through Friday, August 29.

Traffic is predicted to be normal to light from Saturday, August 30, through Monday, September 1, with a return to heavier traffic on Tuesday, September 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For major interstates outside of metro Atlanta, moderate congestion is predicted on I-75 southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge, and on I-24 in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.

To help motorists plan their travel, Georgia DOT encourages the use of the 511GA app for real-time traffic updates, weather conditions, and roadside assistance requests.

The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices and can also be accessed by calling 511 or visiting 511ga.org.

Georgia DOT also reminds drivers of the state’s Move-Over law, which requires motorists to move over one lane when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on the shoulder.

If unable to move over safely, drivers must slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.

By suspending lane closures and providing real-time traffic updates, Georgia DOT aims to ensure a safer and more efficient travel experience for motorists during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize available resources to minimize travel delays.

