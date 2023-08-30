Dragon Con Parade 2023: Where to watch, what time to be there, other info

The streets of downtown Atlanta will be filled with Marvel superheroes, Star Wars villains and thousands of other creations this weekend as Dragon Con returns.

The science-fiction and fantasy convention features celebrity appearances, gaming, panels and much more. For spectators, the Dragon Con parade is the big draw when 3,000 costumed characters make their way down Peachtree Street.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Click here to see the parade route.

It starts at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Peachtree Street and continues south on Peachtree, passing the intersections with Pine Street, Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard and John Portman Boulevard. At Andrew Young International Boulevard, the route turns left, travels a block and turns left again on Peachtree Center Avenue.

The parade ends in between the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and Hyatt hotels.

If you plan to attend, arrive early. Fans will begin showing up before 8 a.m. with most of the front-row seats to all of the action gone by 9 a.m.

Take chairs. You’ll be standing for the parade but you don’t want to sit on the sidewalk waiting for the parade to start.

Most people gather at the front and end of the parade route to watch but there are plenty of good viewing areas all across the route.

The parade lasts about an hour.

