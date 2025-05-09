GDOT, Atlanta will have repaving projects happening at the same time this summer

ATLANTA — When the weather warms up, paving and road construction season ramps up.

But this year is a little bit different.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned that the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Atlanta Department of Transportation will both have major pavement projects happening at the same time.

“This summer we are having really a super-charged paving season. A lot of that is due to the pavement condition that we have,” said GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on parts of metro Atlanta interstates have been crumbling in recent years.

Drivers can be prepared for pretty much every major interstate in metro Atlanta getting resurfaced this summer.

“I-285 on the eastside, on the westside. We have downtown connector paving, I-20 paving, 75, 85, as well as some smaller state routes.”

GDOT wants world-class pavement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Atlanta and other big events.

It’s the same reason the city is also repaving most of its downtown areas this summer.

“But the truth is if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready,” Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet said.

The city council approved $120 million for downtown resurfacing totaling 25 miles.

“…really hitting our mandates. We’re finally delivering these capital projects and it’s time," Overstreet said.

While GDOT works overnights and opening lanes during the day, the surface streets will be opposite.

“Work will take place primarily during daylight hours. As always, ATLDOT will continue to coordinate with GDOT to minimize traffic disruptions wherever possible,” the city wrote in a statement.

Repaving starts in the next couple of weeks by the end of May, but ramps up quickly.

“We peak during those June, July, August months,” Dale said. “But this will last into September, October depending on schedule and temperatures.”

GDOT encourage drivers to be patient and check its new website dedicated to summer resurfacing.

You can also call 511 for the latest updates.

