Motel at center of trafficking ring shut down; other residents left searching for place to stay

ROSWELL, Ga. — People staying at a motel in Roswell that was shut down have until Saturday to find another place to live.

The city ordered the Economy Hotel to shut down this week. It’s the same motel where six people were arrested for running a child trafficking ring and police rescued two sisters.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported that nonprofits have stepped in to help provide these residents shelter. The Drake House has been working with the city this week to get those families and other people safe places to stay.

Police, fire and the nonprofit are at the hotel Friday, working to get the remaining people out.

A city spokesperson said most of those who had been staying at this motel have been moved into other places.

On Tuesday, the Roswell mayor and other city leaders announced they were shutting down the troubled motel. Mayor Kurt Wilson says it has “extensive life safety violations” and chronic criminal activity.

He says it had fire alarms that didn’t work, ceiling material falling, wiring exposed and emergency exits blocked.

As Channel 2 previously reported, six people were arrested for running a child trafficking ring out of the motel.

Many families with children had been staying there long-term and needed a place to go.

Police posted on social media that the public can help. They say the biggest need is for financial donations to help secure housing for the families, and you can donate to Drake House.

The executive director said that the community has responded generously. They are working feverishly to relocate the remaining people.

