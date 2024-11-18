Average gas prices remain the same week-over-week in Georgia

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia haven’t changed in the last week.

On Sunday the average price of a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.93 - the same as it was the previous Sunday.

That’s 22 cents higher than it was one month ago, at $2.71, and nine cents higher than this time last year.

“Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, Georgia pump prices remain stagnant,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman said. “But we might see Hurricane Sara start to stir things up, and that could nudge gas prices a notch higher. Some early predictions show she could be taking a trip towards Florida around mid-week, so let’s keep our eyes peeled for what that means for us.”

