GA wildlife initiative reaches conservation goal for protected gopher tortoise

ATLANTA — The Georgia Gopher Tortoise Initiative has successfully reached its goal of permanently protecting 65 viable gopher tortoise populations, as announced by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday.

The initiative, which began in 2015, aims to ensure the survival of the gopher tortoise in Georgia by conserving their habitats and preventing their listing under the federal Endangered Species Act. The latest achievement includes an easement that conserves over 250 tortoises on 1,210 acres south of Cordele.

“We’re incredibly proud of the success of these conservation efforts,” said Walter Rabon, DNR Commissioner. “Avoiding federal listing not only helps protect wildlife, it also prevents potential economic impacts for our state.”

The Georgia Gopher Tortoise Initiative involves nearly 30 agencies, conservation organizations, companies, foundations, and private landowners.

Gopher tortoises are found in the Coastal Plain from South Carolina to Louisiana. Their burrows provide shelter for more than 300 other species, including insects, frogs, and the federally threatened eastern indigo snake.

When the initiative started, only 36 of the 125 viable populations in Georgia were protected. Research indicated that 65 populations were needed for the tortoise’s long-term survival in the state.

The initiative’s efforts include range-wide surveys, coordination with landowners, and strategic planning. Support has come from various sources, including foundations, federal grants, and programs like the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.

